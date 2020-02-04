REGINA -- A seizure by the Canada Border Services Agency (CBSA) lead to child pornography charges against a North Dakota resident.

Michael Garland Crawford, 47 of Williston North Dakota was trying to cross the border into Canada at the Oungre border crossing on Jan. 31. Officers found suspected child pornography on his electronic devices.

Crawford was arrested and turned over to Weyburn RCMP. The ICE Unit was able to confirm the suspect images as child pornography and seized 10 electronic devices.

Crawford is charged with possession and importation of child pornography.

He will appear in Weyburn Provincial Court on Feb. 4.