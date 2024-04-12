Arrests made following investigation into store robberies in Regina

Arrests have been made following an investigation into four convenience store robberies in Regina beginning in 2022.

Officers were called to a robbery at a convenience store on the 200 block of Winnipeg Street on Dec. 10, where a teen with a knife entered, demanded money, and took merchandise, then left, according to a release from the Regina Police Service (RPS).

Two days later, police were called to a convenience store on the 400 block of North Broad Street, which had been robbed by two teens, one of them had a gun.

On the evening of Feb. 24, 2023, officers were called to a store on the 5500 block of 7th Avenue, which had been robbed by three teens.

Officers were called to another store on the 100 block of Albert Street on the evening of June 23, 2023, which was robbed by three teens.

Investigation led to the identification and arrest of three people involved in the robberies.

A 16-year-old boy is charged with two counts of commercial robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, and use of an imitation firearm during commission of offence. A 15-year-old boy was charged with three counts of robbery, and three counts of disguise with intent.

An 18-year-old man, who was a youth at the time of the offence, was charged with three counts of robbery, two counts of disguise with intent, and use of an imitation firearm during commission of an indictable offense.

The 15-year-old made his first court appearance on March 20, the 18-year-old made his first appearance on April 12, and the 16-year-old is scheduled to make his first appearance on April 29.