    Artemis II astronaut Jeremy Hansen set to visit Regina

    Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is seen in this photo from Nov. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen is seen in this photo from Nov. 26, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang
    The first Canadian to fly to the moon will be speaking at several Regina institutions on Thursday to talk about the Artemis II mission, planned for 2025.

    Jeremy Hansen will speak with students at several institutions including the University of Regina, the First Nations University of Canada, Saskatchewan Polytechnic and the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies.

    One of the events he’ll be taking part in includes a question-and-answer sessions with students at FNUniv Thursday morning along with a similar session at the Saskatchewan Science Centre that evening.

    In September 2025, Hansen will join a crew of three other astronauts to travel further than any other humans have travelled in space before, marking the first crewed mission to the moon since 1972.

    Hansen is originally from London, Ontario. He attained the rank of Colonel serving in the Royal Canadian Air Force (RCAF) and has been with the Canadian Space Agency since 2009.

