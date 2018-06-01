

CTV Regina





Recent reports of attempted child abductions have prompted RCMP to issue a warning to parents and guardians.

Mounties are reminding parents and guardians to talk to their children about staying safe in public, in the wake of the reported attempted abductions.

One report came in Tuesday on the Kahkewistahaw First Nation. The reported attempted abduction involved a 12-year-old girl, police said in a news release.

The second was brought to the attention of RCMP on Thursday. Police began investigating the reported incident in response to several posts on Facebook about an attempted child abduction on the Piapot First Nation. The incident allegedly occurred May 6, according to RCMP. The girl who was the subject of the social media posts has been located and officers are still investigating.

“While we do not believe these incidents are related,” said Staff Sgt. Devin Pugh, Saskatchewan RCMP’s south district commander, parents and guardians “are asked to take time to discuss basic safety principles with their children.”

Parents are asked to talk to their kids about not approaching strangers, about walking in groups, about not cutting through alleys and parks when walking, and about remaining aware of their surroundings.