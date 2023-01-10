Auctions for Sask. government-owned liquor store permits to be held in February

Auctions to sell permits associated with Saskatchewan Liquor and Gaming (SLGA) retail stores are set to begin on Feb. 6, the province said in a news release.

According to the government, the auctions will be staggered, with the final ones beginning on Feb. 15.

The province said those who are interested in bidding must pre-register and pay a deposit of $5,000 to participate in an auction.

The auctions are only for permits and do not include any buildings, fixtures or inventory in the sale, the province said.

Those who are awarded the permits must also meet all terms that are associated with holding a retail permit.

The province said the auctions will be held on McDougall Auctioneers Ltd’s website.

More details surrounding the auctions can be read on SLGA's website.

“Once the auctions associated with SLGA Retail Inc. permits wrap up, auctions will be held for communities that qualify for an additional permit under SLGA's population matrix, if someone has expressed interest in the permit. These auctions were suspended during the pandemic,” a release said.

Auctions have been scheduled by the province.

Since November of 2015, more than half of the province’s liquor stores have been privatized.

Currently, 34 stores remain government-owned and operated, including five in Saskatoon and six in Regina.

According to the Saskatchewan Government and General Employees’ Union (SGEU), more than 350 SLGA workers will be impacted by the selloffs of the remaining stores.

SLGA will continue its wholesale distribution efforts.

More details to come…

- With Files from CTV News Regina’s Allison Bamford