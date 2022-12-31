Aura Lee MacPherson named CTV Regina's 2022 Citizen of the Year

Aura Lee MacPherson has been named CTV Regina’s Citizen of the Year for 2022.

MacPherson is a lifelong resident of the Queen City and is a graduate of the University of Saskatchewan with a bachelor of science in nursing.

She has more than 30 years of experience in the nursing field and cofounded MacPherson Engineering with her husband.

After an unprecedented weather event in 2014, MacPherson volunteered to be the first chair of Calling Lakes Ecomuseum, a grassroots organization that focuses on water quality in the Qu’Appelle River system in Saskatchewan.

MacPherson also established the Blanket of Warmth project which was created to address the poor air quality and mold in homes on Star Blanket Cree Nation.

The project uses existing heating systems but warms basements with an interior blanket of heat that is similar to how rocks are used in Tipis to store and release warmth.

The project has been recognized with numerous awards.

“Aura Lee is a true leader, she is a visionary who cares deeply about the community, present and future,” one of MacPherson’s nominators said in a letter.

PAST RECIPIENTS

Previous winners of the CTV Regina Citizen of the Year Award include the late CEO with the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce John Hopkins in 2019. He was nominiated for his fundraising efforts as well as his role in creating the Paul Martin Aboriginal Education Entrepreneurship Initiative and the All Nations Job Expo.

In 2020, Debbie Rodger was awarded for her work as a registered nurse for over four decades. She also has a long history of volunteerism including local skating clubs, Santas Anonymous, Grey Cup and the Memorial Cup.

In 2021, Sarah Kozusko was recognized for her efforts to create a safe place in her city. She was instrumental in getting critical vaccines to local organizations, and providing medical care to Regina’s Camp Hope.

This is the 20th year that CTV Regina has offered the Citizen of the Year Award.