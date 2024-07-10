Beavers beat Red Sox to end long losing streak

The Weyburn Beavers have won their first game in nearly a month after a 5-1 win over the first-place Regina Red Sox at home Tuesday night.

Their eighth win of 2024 ended a long losing streak of 17 games and marked their first victory since June 18.

Niko Kekatos’ 6th inning two run homerun gave the Beavers the lead late and the team never gave it back.

Ian Heck pitched a gem throwing seven and 2/3 innings, striking out 10 Sox, surrendering just one run on seven hits.

Second baseman Danny Gonzalez drove in the Red Sox lone run with an RBI double in the top of the 6th inning while starter Holden Hungerford gave up four earned runs in just five and 1/3 innings pitched.

The Beavers will be on the road Thursday in Moose Jaw in their next showdown.

Regina plays the Miller Express Wednesday night at Currie Field for Game 4 of the Trans Canada Clash.

A Near Record

The 17-straight loses becomes the third longest on record in Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) and is the longest since the league resumed play after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

In 2012 and 2013, the Edmonton Prospects went on two separate 20-game losing streaks, which stands as the record.

Weyburn’s streak well surpassed their previous long of 11 games back in 2017 and beats out other stretches like 15-straight loses by the Saskatoon Yellow Jackets in 2010 as well as 14 by Melville in 2016 and Yorkton in 2019.

In total, 15 WCBL clubs have had double-digit losing skids.

WCBL online records go back as far as 2010.