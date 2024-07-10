Beavers beat Red Sox to end long losing streak
The Weyburn Beavers have won their first game in nearly a month after a 5-1 win over the first-place Regina Red Sox at home Tuesday night.
Their eighth win of 2024 ended a long losing streak of 17 games and marked their first victory since June 18.
Niko Kekatos’ 6th inning two run homerun gave the Beavers the lead late and the team never gave it back.
Ian Heck pitched a gem throwing seven and 2/3 innings, striking out 10 Sox, surrendering just one run on seven hits.
Second baseman Danny Gonzalez drove in the Red Sox lone run with an RBI double in the top of the 6th inning while starter Holden Hungerford gave up four earned runs in just five and 1/3 innings pitched.
The Beavers will be on the road Thursday in Moose Jaw in their next showdown.
Regina plays the Miller Express Wednesday night at Currie Field for Game 4 of the Trans Canada Clash.
A Near Record
The 17-straight loses becomes the third longest on record in Western Canadian Baseball League (WCBL) and is the longest since the league resumed play after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.
In 2012 and 2013, the Edmonton Prospects went on two separate 20-game losing streaks, which stands as the record.
Weyburn’s streak well surpassed their previous long of 11 games back in 2017 and beats out other stretches like 15-straight loses by the Saskatoon Yellow Jackets in 2010 as well as 14 by Melville in 2016 and Yorkton in 2019.
In total, 15 WCBL clubs have had double-digit losing skids.
WCBL online records go back as far as 2010.
Canada's defence spending is 'shameful,' says U.S. speaker, falling at bottom of the pack at NATO
Since arriving in Washington, D.C. earlier this week, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has faced a barrage of criticism about his government’s lack of a plan to meet the NATO pledge of spending two per cent of its gross domestic product (GDP) on defence.
Tracking Beryl: Remnants bring rainfall warnings for Ontario and Quebec
Environment Canada is warning of 'torrential' rain brought by the remnants of Hurricane Beryl to southern Ontario and Quebec, with downpours that could last until Thursday.
U.K. police are searching for a man after wife, daughters of BBC commentator killed
British police were hunting Wednesday for a man believed to be armed with a crossbow after three women were killed in a house just northwest of London. The BBC said the women killed were the family of its main radio racing commentator John Hunt.
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
'Perfect rat storm': Ontario cities seek ways to fight increasingly visible rats
Efforts are underway to combat growing rat populations in two of Ontario's largest cities, as the rodents that typically lurk underground become more visible thanks to a combination of construction and climate change.
'Her whole future ahead of her': Sask. photographer captures Manitoba graduate posing on iceberg
Some say a photograph is simply a memory frozen in time – and a high school graduation photo taken in Churchill, Man. takes that adage to a completely new level.
Insurers called out for 'contradiction': Supporting oil and gas industry but raising premiums
A shareholder advocacy group is calling out Canada's property insurers for their support of the fossil fuel industry while also raising premiums because of climate-related disasters.
'Shrek 5' is coming in July 2026, and the big stars are onboard
Grab your torch and pitchforks! Everyone's favourite ogre is heading back to town, with the the latest movie in the "Shrek" franchise set for release in mid-2026.
Airline regulator prods passenger to keep quiet on complaint rulings
A consumer rights organization says the Canadian Transportation Agency is pressuring passengers to stay silent about its rulings on their complaints -- a move the country's airline regulator says falls squarely within its mandate under the law.
Saskatoon
-
'This isn't safe': Saskatoon woman's vehicle broken into three times in five days
On Tuesday morning, Toni Mackinnon discovered her car had been broken into — again. She says it's the third time in less than a week.
-
'Onerous': Sask. health workers say costly AIMS payroll and scheduling system misses the mark
A multi-million dollar software system for Saskatchewan hospitals is causing headaches for health care workers again, according to the Saskatchewan Union of Nurses (SUN) and SEIU-West.
-
Sask. farmers predict a bumper crop, but the threat of a railroad strike looms large
With the healthy dose of rain in June, Saskatchewan farmers should be happy as long as they got the seeds in the ground before it got too soft.
Winnipeg
-
Hybrid remote work schedules here to stay for Downtown Winnipeg
CTV News surveyed four of downtown Winnipeg’s notable employers: Manitoba Public Insurance, Wawanesa Insurance, Manitoba Hydro, and True North Sports & Entertainment. They all have different working arrangements for their employees.
-
Several Manitoba communities under heat warning
A number of Manitoba communities can expect extreme daytime temperatures and warm overnight lows on Wednesday.
-
Edmonton
-
WEATHER
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: 1 more day of record-setting heat
Edmonton set a record high Monday, tied the record high Tuesday and should smash today's July 10 record high of 33.0 C (set in 2001).
-
'Things have definitely changed': Incidents of harassment, bullying towards elected officials on the rise
As president of Alberta Municipalities and mayor of the City of Wetaskiwin, Tyler Gandam has spent more than a decade in the public eye.
-
Drayton Valley man accused of pointing gun at person
A Drayton Valley man was arrested and found to be carrying a loaded firearm and ammunition at a local splash park on Monday.
Calgary
-
Calgary officials to appeal to the public over high water use
The City of Calgary is anxious over the increasing amount of water being used by residents, as the newly repaired system is not yet fully operational.
-
Autopsy expected after Bowness woman's suspicious death
An autopsy is scheduled on Wednesday on a 40-year-old woman whose death has been deemed suspicious.
-
Discarded cigarette sparks grass fire near Carstairs, Alta.
A carelessly discarded cigarette nearly caused a major disaster along a major highway north of Calgary, police said Tuesday.
Lethbridge
-
City of Lethbridge partners with The Watch for outreach services at encampments
A new partnership between the City of Lethbridge, Lethbridge Police Service and The Watch aims to improve outreach services for those living in encampments.
-
Murder-conspiracy trial hears prohibited gun seized at Coutts border blockade
A firearms expert told a murder-conspiracy trial Tuesday that a rifle seized in raids near the border blockade at Coutts, Alta., was a prohibited weapon.
-
Lethbridge man sought following shooting in Brocket, Alta.
RCMP are looking for a Lethbridge man they say shot another man in Brocket earlier this month.
Toronto
-
Hurricane Beryl's remnants bring heavy downpours to Toronto
The Greater Toronto Area (GTA) is in for a soggy day as the remnants of Hurricane Beryl sweep through much of southern Ontario, bringing with it heavy rainfall.
-
Live chickens, lane closures on Hwy 401 after collision in Milton: police
Police are advising of heavy traffic on part of Highway 401 after a transport truck carrying live chickens collided with a vehicle on Wednesday morning in Milton.
-
'A massive loss': Jane Station fatal stabbing victim leaves behind 7 children, many close friends
He was the “best at everything he did,” someone everyone “looked up to,” say those who knew and loved 39-year-old Matteo (Matthew) Rumble.
Ottawa
-
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT
SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Remnants of Hurricane Beryl to bring heavy rain to Ottawa and eastern Ontario
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa, saying the capital could see 25 to 50 mm of rain over the next two days. A rainfall warning is in effect for the area stretching from Belleville to Cornwall, calling for up to 40 to 80 mm of rain.
-
City of Ottawa wants to know if residents would like to enjoy an alcoholic beverage in parks
As part of the review of the city's Parks and Facilities Bylaw, the city is exploring "options for responsible use of personal consumption of alcohol" without a permit, according to the city's website.
-
'Hilarious and fun': Ottawa man surprised with 40th birthday party inside Value Village
As much as Tyler Garvey loves hunting for a vintage bargain, he never expected to celebrate his 40th birthday inside a Value Village location.
Montreal
-
Downtown McGill University closed as pro-Palestinian encampment is dismantled
McGill University says its downtown campus is closed because it is dismantling the pro-Palestinian encampment on the lower field.
-
Significant rainfall expected in Montreal on Wednesday afternoon
Heavy rains are expected in Southern Quebec on Wednesday afternoon, as the remnants of tropical storm Beryl could bring up to 60 millimetres of rain.
-
Supreme Court justice withdraws from Bill 21 challenge after Quebec complains
A Supreme Court of Canada justice says he will not participate in deliberations about whether the high court will hear an appeal to Quebec's secularism law, known as Bill 21.
Vancouver
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
-
Homelessness in Burnaby increased by 69% in three years
Every year, more people in Burnaby find themselves struggling with housing insecurity, with more people losing their housing, living in vehicles, couch surfing with relatives or friends, or, for some, completely unsheltered.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. weather: 149-year-old temperature record broken amid heat wave
Nearly three dozen additional temperature records were broken across B.C. Tuesday as some parts of the province are expected to see more heat in the days ahead.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
B.C. mayor sends $84,000 bill to province for ER closures due to staffing shortages
Staffing shortages at hospitals across B.C.'s Interior have caused multiple emergency rooms to temporarily close in the past week, including in Lillooet, Merritt and Williams lake.
Kelowna
-
Staff sick days causing B.C. ER closures during heat wave: health minister
B.C.'s health minister said multiple emergency room closures in the Interior this past weekend were unavoidable due to an above-average number of health-care workers calling in sick.
-
B.C.-wide campfire ban coming this week
Starting at noon on Friday, campfires, as well as any other open fires, will be banned province-wide as B.C. heats up.
-
Residents of Merritt, B.C., told to stop all non-essential water use
Residents of Merritt, B.C., are being told to immediately stop all non-essential water use after a failure at the city's main water pump station on Tuesday.
London
-
Over six years of complaints but neighbours say enforcement of property standards still falling short
Frustrated neighbours say city hall isn’t doing enough to address safety concerns and property standards violations that have plagued a downtown property for more than six years.
-
Motorcycle driver clocked going 70 km/h over speed limit
Just after 7 p.m. on July 4, police doing speed enforcement on Highway 40 in St. Clair Township stopped a motorcyle they said was clocked "in excess" of 150 k m/h in a posted 80 km/h zone.
-
Damages come in at $5 million after fire at local cannabis company
Damage is estimated at $5 million after a fire in Thames Centre. Crews were called to the scene at 17406 Evelyn Drive in Thorndale around 7:34 p.m. on Monday.
Kitchener
-
When we could see torrential rain in Wednesday’s forecast
The remnants of Hurricane Beryl are headed our way and forecasters say it will potentially bring torrential rain to southern Ontario.
-
Concern grows for missing Ontario woman
The search continues for a missing Brantford, Ont. woman who hasn’t been since she left her job on Friday.
-
Recycling truck catches fire in Mount Forest
People living in Mount Forest woke up to an alarming sight as flames billowed from a recycling truck early Wednesday morning.
Northern Ontario
-
Northern Ont. town to make decision on hosting nuclear waste site
A final report and recommendation on a small northern Ontario community's willingness to host a $22 billion nuclear waste site is being presented to its town council Wednesday.
-
One person killed when vehicle hits moose in northwestern Ont.
Police in Red Lake, Ont., are investigating after one person died when their vehicle collided with a moose Tuesday morning.
-
Do you still need a doctor's note if you're sick? What employers are allowed to ask
When do you need to ask for a doctor's note if you're sick? Experts explain what employees and employers need to know.
Atlantic
-
N.S. emergency department deaths hit six-year high, doctors point to 'bed-blocking'
Emergency room doctors in Atlantic Canada say "bed-blocking" and patients presenting with advanced disease that wasn't detected or cared for earlier are driving high numbers of deaths.
-
Traffic delays in Lower Sackville, N.S., due to fuel spill: Halifax Water
Motorists driving in the Smokey Drive area of Lower Sackville, N.S., on Wednesday can expect delays as crews with Halifax Water clean up a fuel spill.
-
Heat warnings issued for the Maritimes; remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to P.E.I., N.B.
Heat warnings have once again been issued for the Maritimes, while remnants of Hurricane Beryl could bring significant rainfall to Prince Edward Island and most of New Brunswick.
N.L.
-
Pro-Palestinian protesters return to N.L. campus after police dismantle encampment
Protesters returned to Memorial University in St. John's, N.L., on Monday, days after police dismantled a pro-Palestinian encampment on campus and arrested three students.
-
Church must pay $104 million to victims of historical abuse in Newfoundland
The Roman Catholic Church has been ordered to pay settlements totalling $104 million to 292 survivors of historical abuse in Newfoundland and Labrador, including those at the now infamous Mount Cashel orphanage in St. John's.
-
Human remains backlog still in Newfoundland garage after months of outcry
Opposition parties in Newfoundland and Labrador say they’re growing frustrated at the decision by health officials to move freezers of unclaimed human remains into an underground hospital parking garage.