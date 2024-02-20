'Booked out to the end of 2025': Sask. film industry prepares for busy year
Actors and those wanting to learn more about the movie industry packed a Regina theatre to hear about upcoming opportunities.
“We’re building the industry and we’re really expecting some really great things to happen in 2024,” said Michael McNaughton, CEO of the Saskatchewan Media Production Industry Association (SMPIA)
Installation of a circular “volume” stage at the Regina Soundstage is nearly complete. The stage will be similar to stage in Vancouver – which uses hundreds of LED screens to create a virtual movie set.
“As of right now we have enough projects coming into the province that it’s pretty much booked out to the end of 2025,” said Dante Yore, Chief Technology Officer for Volume Global.
Several recent Saskatchewan productions including “Die Alone” will be on the screen this year.
The provincial government believes people enjoy seeing local people and places in film and TV.
“It makes them so proud to be a part of it and that they can go to the show and they can see places that they know,” said MLA for Regina Wascana Plains Christine Tell.
Saskatoon’s film industry is holding seminars and screenings in Saskatoon and Regina this week.
“Summer at Charlotte’s” was filmed near Regina Beach in 2022. Angie and George Reed had roles in the movie.
“So that particular day they were looking for somebody and I volunteered George and he’s shy so I decided we’ll it’s going to be fun. It was,” Angie told CTV News.
The Government of Saskatchewan has steadily increased film production incentives over the past two years – leading to a total of $12 million budgeted in 2023.
The province says it brings economic benefits and a pride of place that's important for Saskatchewan communities.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
As the Ukraine war enters a third year, Putin waits for Western support for Kyiv to wither
When the invasion of Ukraine began in February 2022, some analysts predicted it might take as few as three days for Russian forces to capture the capital of Kyiv. With the war now entering its third year.
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
A 2,300-kilogram satellite is expected to fall to Earth this week
A European Space Agency satellite is expected to reenter and largely burn up in Earth's atmosphere on Wednesday morning.
The keeper of the Vatican's secrets has something to say before he retires
The Vatican has been trying for years to debunk the idea that its vaunted secret archives are all that secret: It has opened up the files of controversial World War II-era Pope Pius XII to scholars and changed the official name to remove the word “Secret” from its title.
OPINION What you need to know to prepare for 2024 tax-filing season
It’s a new year, and along with your list of resolutions, you’ll also need to complete your tax returns.
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
New York-bound flight forced to return to Toronto after cockpit fire
A flight heading from Toronto to New York City earlier this month had to turn around because of a "burnt electrical smell" in the cockpit.
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Saskatoon
-
Fatal house fire in Davidson, Sask. claims 5 lives, including 3 children
The tight-knit community of Davidson, Sask. is reeling after a Sunday afternoon house fire took the lives of three boys and their great-grandparents. An RCMP investigation has found the fire was non-suspicious in nature.
-
Saskatoon residents stage protest against incoming homeless shelter
Residents of Saskatoon’s Sutherland neighbourhood took to the streets on Monday to protest a temporary 30-bed emergency shelter scheduled to open in their community.
-
Sask. city borrowing millions to cover missing donor cash for massive new arena
Saskatchewan’s third-largest city plans to borrow an additional $18 million to cover funding gaps for a major arena and aquatic centre.
Winnipeg
-
'A huge step for the Muslim community': New mosque opens its doors in St. James
A Winnipeg family hopes to bring together the Muslim community with the creation of a new mosque in the St. James neighbourhood.
-
Louis Riel now recognized as first premier of Manitoba
A portrait of Louis Riel hanging in the provincial legislature now recognizes the Metis leader as Manitoba's first premier.
-
Manitoba RCMP lay charges in death of baby
The Manitoba RCMP has charged a woman with second-degree murder in the death of a one-year-old boy.
Calgary
-
Six Alberta communities sign housing deals with federal government
The federal government says it has completed housing agreements with six small and rural communities in Alberta.
-
Alberta physician found not guilty of sexual assault, contact
A physician who practised in Calgary and Lethbridge has been acquitted on charges connected to a human trafficking investigation.
-
Calgary woman hopes to return silver 'MOM' pendant to rightful owner
A Calgary woman is hoping to return a meaningful piece of jewelry to its rightful owner.
Edmonton
-
'They don’t make boxes big enough for our pizza': Edmonton restaurants supersize menu items
Several Edmonton restaurants are going to extremes with their menu items.
-
Alberta nurse practitioners waiting on government to move ahead with primary care work
Alberta could be weeks away from striking a deal with nurse practitioners, giving residents more access to primary care options.
-
'It was inappropriate': 'Tip-flation' spreads in untraditional ways in Canada
From stops at the liquor store to getting a fob key made, here's what Canadians had to say about where they were asked to leave a tip, and what they thought about it.
Toronto
-
What to expect as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park for 2024
The Doug Ford government started rolling out their priorities over the last few weeks. Here’s what we know:
-
Ontario man devastated after late brother's ashes lost with luggage on Air Canada flight
A trip taken to Jamaica last year by a Brampton, Ont. family to spread the ashes of their late brother took a turn for the worse when their checked luggage, containing the remains, was nowhere to be found upon their arrival.
-
Toronto's fine-est: Over 1K automated speeding tickets issued to police vehicles in 2-year period
The officers issuing Toronto's speeding tickets are also racking them up as well, as newly obtained data from automated speed and red light cameras shows cops in the city are facing fines for more than 1,000 incidents in a 26-month period.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING Tapping underway in anticipation of maple syrup season in eastern Ontario
Sugar bushes in eastern Ontario are eagerly awaiting the season of sap flowing, and it could be early this year.
-
Tragic snowmobile crashes in eastern Ontario 'devastating' to community
A tragic snowmobile collision on Saturday claimed the life of a 29-year-old woman and sent a 33-year-old male passenger to hospital, where he remains in critical condition.
-
Skaters flock to Rideau Canal Skateway on last day of Winterlude
Thousands of skaters took to the Rideau Canal Skateway on Family Day Monday, the final day of Winterlude. While the ice condition was poor, people were just happy a slice of the skateway was open after a disappointing season.
Vancouver
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
-
Montreal
-
3 men accused in Montreal car theft ring walk free due to court delays
Even though authorities are trying to crack down on car thefts in Montreal, three men accused of operating a luxury car theft ring in the city walked free last month because it took too long for their case to go to trial.
-
Man charged with second-degree murder after woman fatally stabbed near Montreal
A 53-year-old man was charged with second-degree murder on Monday in the stabbing death of his spouse on Montreal's South Shore.
-
Boy, 13, dies after dog sledding accident in Lanaudiere
Police say a 13-year-old child visiting from France died Monday following a dogsled accident in Saint-Michel-des-Saints, in Quebec's Lanaudière region.
Vancouver Island
-
Cougar vs. bobcat: Tree-top tussle captured by B.C. photographer
A tense confrontation between a cougar and a bobcat played out on a very precarious battleground last week in B.C.’s Fraser Valley.
-
-
Mounties searching for Vancouver man after officer injured in hit and run
Mounties in British Columbia are searching for a 57-year-old Vancouver man after an RCMP officer was injured in a hit-and-run collision over the weekend.
Atlantic
-
Union, police investigating after a worker died at the Irving Halifax Shipyard Monday
A person has died at the Halifax Irving Shipyard some time on Monday.
-
4 charged with assaulting elderly man with axe during home invasion
Four people were charged following a home invasion and assault in Moncton, N.B., on Feb. 10.
-
N.S. veterinarian saves bobcat injured by snare
A wildlife rehabilitation centre in Nova Scotia has saved a bobcat that got trapped in a snare last week.
Northern Ontario
-
These 4 egg brands have been recalled due to salmonella
Four brands of eggs distributed from Saskatchewan are being recalled due to the possible contamination of salmonella, according to the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).
-
These are Canada's new tax brackets and income tax rates in 2024
Cooler inflation in 2023 is affecting how much Canadians will pay in income tax this year.
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE Ontario family could lose its farm due to Ford government's Highway 413
An Ontario farmer says he fears he could lose his family’s farm if the Doug Ford government goes forward with a proposal to build Highway 413, which would cut through about a quarter of his land.
Kitchener
-
'Is there anything we can do about it? No': Waterloo Region restaurants brace for alcohol excise tax
Waterloo Region restaurants are bracing for the highest federal alcohol excise tax in 40 years.
-
Carjacking in downtown Kitchener under investigation
Police are looking for a suspect who allegedly stole a vehicle from a driver at knifepoint in downtown Kitchener.
-
Man who pretended to live in northern Ont. must repay insurance benefits
A southern Ontario man who pretended to live in northern Ontario to get a discount on car insurance must repay benefits he received, an the Ontario Licence Appeal Tribunal has ruled.