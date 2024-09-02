Bright Eyes Dog Rescue hosts Patio Party with Puppies

Bright Eyes Dog Rescue has many partners around the Queen City but one particular restaurant was host to quite the canine friendly event over the weekend.

Blanco Cantina hosted a Patio Party with Puppy’s on Saturday. General Manager Glen Joorisity is a self-described dog lover and was sure to take the opportunity to help out the local rescue.

“When we had a chance to see what Bright Eyes was doing, it was something that again … I’m a dog lover, my whole family is as well,” he explained.

“I thought it was a great opportunity for us to kind of go out and try and make an impact with what we do day to day. And kind of highlight what they do day to day for everybody else in the community.”

Most Blanco customers who entered the Cantina’s courtyard were distracted by some cute puppies.

Bright Eyes passed along information such as age, behaviors and names of the puppies to those who stopped by.

Events like this one are a common occurrence for Bright Eyes – the organization holds two of them every weekend in addition to mental health days at offices and appearances at golf tournaments.

An all-volunteer group – Bright Eyes was established in 2010. The organization takes in, fosters and then adopts hundreds of dogs each year.

“These events are probably where we get the most of our dogs adopted because people get to see them and interact with them. It’s a little bit different than just seeing their photo on the website,” Bright Eyes volunteer Hanna Karman told CTV News.

“But they actually get a sense of their disposition, and who they can talk to. Often we have the foster here as well, so they can give a little bit more information about the dogs because they’ve been around them.”

The dogs featured at Blanco Cantina were discovered in a rural ditch with several siblings.

Bright Eyes always needs volunteers to foster for as short as a week or up to several months.

--With files from Gareth Dillistone.