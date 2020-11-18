REGINA -- A Broadview, Sask. hospital has been designated exclusively for COVID-19 patient care by the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Due to increased COVID-19 activity in the area, the SHA said Broadview Union Hospital will care exclusively for COVID-19 positive patients and known close contacts. This change was noted effective Nov. 17.

The hospital will not be open to the general public.

Non-COVID patients in the area will be treated in hospitals in surrounding rural locations.

The SHA said the Broadview Medical Clinic will remain open to the public, but access will be restricted to the outside clinic entrance and exit.

Laboratory services will be available on and urgent basis, while x-ray services will not be available until further notice.