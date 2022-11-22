'Call to call to call': Regina paramedics dealing with increase of 2.6K ambulance calls in 2022
Paramedics in Saskatchewan, particularly in the province’s two urban centres, are feeling the effects of a significant increase in call volumes this year.
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) said so far in 2022, Regina has experienced 29,430 calls for service. That’s 2,686 more than the same period last year when 26,744 calls were received.
That averages out to 244 more calls per month, or about eight per day in Regina alone.
“It’s that [paramedics] come in at 6:00 a.m. and there’s already a call waiting for you. You hopefully get your ambulance checked and everything, and off you go,” Glen Perchie, the Saskatchewan Health Authority’s south zone EMS director, said.
“It’s call to call to call to call.”
Throughout all of 2021, there were 30,522 calls for ambulance service in Regina. There were 26,183 in 2020, 26,272 in 2019 and 26,634 in 2018.
Multiple paramedics who reached out to CTV News, but could not speak on the record, said the current EMS climate in Saskatchewan is worse than it has ever been.
Perchie said there are a number of factors leading to increased volumes, including the COVID-19 pandemic and the opioid crisis.
The increased call volumes are leading to increased response times.
The SHA’s goal for the most time-sensitive calls is to respond in under nine minutes, 90 per cent of the time.
“Year to date, we are sitting at 89.56 per cent for those calls. So we’re close to meeting the mandate, but we’re not quite there,” Perchie said.
However, calls that are less urgent are waiting longer than that.
“I don’t want it to sound like everything is perfect - it’s not,” Perchie said.
At Regina’s Carmichael Outreach, staff said there has been an instance when they’ve called for an ambulance and were told there was not one available.
“We call them semi-regularly and frequency has increased, especially in the past year,” Aurora Marinari, development coordinator at Carmichael Outreach, said.
“We had a client last month who had a seizure and collapsed, hit her head on the floor and was needing medical attention. When I called 911 they said ‘we’ll get a unit out there as soon as we can, but we don’t have one available at the moment.’”
She said there were nurses on staff that day who could look after the patient while they waited 30-40 minutes for an ambulance.
“Our client was okay, but it was kind of jarring,” Marinari said.
Steven Skoworodko, the president of Paramedics Services Chiefs of Saskatchewan (PCSC), said this problem is not unique to Saskatchewan as paramedics across Canada are experiencing similar situations.
With 27 years of experience in the industry, Skoworodko said he believes delayed treatments throughout the pandemic, increasing average population age and increasing general population are also playing a role in the higher call volumes.
“In 2021, there were 143,000 calls for service in the province,” Skoworodko said. “In 2022, we’re projecting it to be about 170,000.”
OFFLOAD DELAYS
Offload delays in hospital emergency departments are also leading to increased wait times for ambulances.
Offloads typically involve one paramedic team taking care of multiple patients in a hospital hallway as they wait for beds to open up.
“The offload delays really impact [Saskatoon] paramedics the same as in Regina because if you’re standing in a hall with a patient, you’re not able to respond to a call,” Rod MacKenzie, executive director of Provincial Services-Community Care for the SHA, said
The SHA said its goal is to have a patient off a stretcher and into a bed in the emergency room within 30 minutes of arrival.
From Nov. 7-13, the wait time at Royal University Hospital (RUH) was approximately 103 minutes. The wait time at St. Paul’s Hospital (SPH) was 71 minutes.
The SHA said those numbers are an improvement, crediting some of the actions it has taken for wait times moving in the right direction.
“That 103 minutes at RUH is still outside of our target, but that’s a reduction of 60 per cent compared to where we were over the summer months,” MacKenzie said.
“At SPH, we’re already seeing a 37 per cent reduction. As we continue to roll these things out, we’re hoping that we can have a greater impact.”
Some steps the SHA said it has taken to combat offload delays in Saskatoon include a specified paramedic offload area in the emergency department for less critical patients, direct admissions to the floor by paramedics instead of going through the emergency department and more strategic transfer times into the city from other communities.
Upon approval from the College of Physicians and Surgeons, the SHA also hopes to implement a treat and release/treat and refer program in December.
“Not everybody who is seen by a paramedic needs to be transported to an emergency department. Sometimes the paramedic can offer the treatment and release them safely to stay home, or we can make referrals to a more appropriate resource for them,” MacKenzie said.
“We’re thinking the best way to reduce emergency department offload times is just not go to the emergency department at all.”
RECRUITING AND RETAINING
The SHA said recruiting and retaining paramedics is an ongoing difficulty, which was echoed by the union representing paramedics last month.
“We recognize that part of the reason our paramedics are as worked as they are is because there are some vacancies we need to fill,” MacKenzie said.
“We’re looking at increasing resources on the street but it requires our most valuable asset - our paramedics.”
In a survey conducted a few months ago, the PSCS said 101 vacancies were identified across the province. Some of those had been open for two years.
When it comes to retention, MacKenzie said current paramedics have voiced frustration over compensation.
He said the Health Sciences Association of Saskatchewan, the union representing paramedics, has asked for wages that are closer to other professionals such as firefighter paramedics.
“We certainly agree with them that we need to do some work in that area to maintain and help with our retention. We don’t want to lose our paramedics,” MacKenzie said.
He added that if issues like offload delays, lack of breaks and long shifts can be solved, the SHA believes it would help with retention.
There are also concerns with what paramedics are facing from the community.
“You’ll hear from paramedics that they get a lot of really poor treatment by the public. People can be very rude,” Perchie said.
“We have a number of addictions and mental health patients that can get very physical. I had a paramedic punched in the face last week. All that, put that together, and they’re feeling it.”
With recruiting, MacKenzie said there are 200 students currently waiting for paramedic training, but not all want to be ambulance paramedics.
“Some of them want to be firefighters, some want to go industrial, some are using this as a bridge to getting in to policing,” he said.
“We’re trying to increase the number of total training seats to try to help that 200 person waitlist.”
The SHA said it’s working with Saskatchewan Polytechnic to offer more flexible classes including online, and evening and weekend training. There are also plans to deliver more ambulance-only courses.
“Once they pass their Emergency Medical Responder (EMR) training, we’re looking at hiring them as EMRs and doing an earn-while-you-learn program while they do their Primary Care Paramedic program,” MacKenzie said.
“The idea there is they’re getting some real life experience working in an ambulance while they’re doing their training.”
MacKenzie said the SHA will do whatever it takes to support paramedics by filling vacancies.
“Anything we can do to improve their work-life balance, we’re in favour of,” he said.
MENTAL HEALTH TOLL
With more calls coming in for paramedics to respond to, the less time there is for them to decompress.
Perchie said some calls paramedics respond to are “horrific.”
“If they’ve done a difficult call, we like to be able to pull them off, cool down and sometimes do a diffusing and support them,” Perchie explained.
“But when there’s the next call waiting, and then the next call waiting, we’re not doing that as well as we’ve historically done it. That has impacted our team.”
Missed lunch breaks and extended shifts are also a common occurrence due to high call demand and not enough staff.
The SHA said Regina is considered fully staffed when 11 ambulances are working during peak daytime hours. Perchie said most days they’re fully staffed, but there are occasions when they’re down one or more units.
When they’re running short, Perchie said the SHA leans on ambulances from other municipalities.
It also has a mutual aid agreement with Regina Fire and Protective Services.
“They have a number of paramedics and they will respond. If we know it’s a serious call and there’s going to be a delay, there’s an automatic response from Regina fire. They will start care while they’re waiting for us to get there,” he said.
Staff at Carmichael Outreach said it is more common for Regina fire to respond to their calls first.
“Before it used to just be that we’d get the ambulance, but now it’s the fire truck will get here and then eventually the ambulance,” Marinari said.
Skoworodko, who also owns and operates Wakaw EMS, said he’s heard from a number of paramedics across Saskatchewan that this pressure is mounting.
He said they’ve made it clear to the SHA that it needs to be addressed.
“Being a frontline paramedic myself still, standing in the back of a hallway in not what you signed up to do. You want to be out doing calls, helping patients,” he said.
“It’s for sure taken a toll on the mental health of paramedics.”
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
'Irresponsible populist nonsense': Addictions minister calls out Poilievre over drug policy
Mental Health and Addictions Minister Caroyln Bennett says Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's comments about safe drug consumptions sites are "irresponsible" and "misguided."
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
Some recent homebuyers will find rate hikes painful as mortgages go up: BoC
Recent homebuyers with variable-rate mortgages will find the adjustment to higher interest rates more painful, said Bank of Canada senior deputy governor Carolyn Rogers.
Colorado shooting suspect changed name as teenager in Texas
The suspect in the fatal shooting of five people at a Colorado gay nightclub changed his name more than six years ago as a teenager, after filing a legal petition in Texas saying he wanted to 'protect himself' from a father with a criminal history.
Labour groups allege workers at Canadian Tire supplier factories paid poverty wages
Canadian Tire Corp. has failed to ensure garment workers in its South Asian supplier factories are paid a living wage, labour groups allege in a complaint filed with a federal corporate watchdog.
Alta. man to be sentenced for 1st-degree murder in deaths of Hinton woman, toddler
Robert Keith Major will be back in an Alberta courtroom Tuesday morning when a three-day sentencing hearing starts for the convicted double murderer.
Pilot project at Canada-U.S. border crossing offers hope for stalled Nexus program
There's a glimmer of hope in the ongoing impasse between Canada and the United States over the Nexus fast-traveller program. The Canada Border Services Agency says the two countries are exploring 'shorter-term measures' to shrink a backlog of applications.
U.S. Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
The U.S. Supreme Court on Tuesday cleared the way for the imminent handover of former President Donald Trump's tax returns to a congressional committee after a three-year legal fight.
Saskatoon
-
'Experience that I'll never forget': Sask. basketball player attends White House reception
Former Saskatchewan basketball player Michael Linklater attended the first ever Native American Heritage Month reception at the White House.
-
Missing northern Sask. man found dead: RCMP
A 47-year-old man missing since November 16 has been found dead, according to an RCMP news release.
-
Safety rules not followed, Sask. northern airline says
A small airline serving northern Saskatchewan has suspended two pilots pending an investigation into a failure to follow de-icing procedures.
Winnipeg
-
Grenade found on Winnipeg man during arrest: police
The Winnipeg Police Service said a man was recently arrested carrying what appeared to be a live grenade with him.
-
Social media threat forces closure of Portage la Prairie school
A Portage la Prairie school is closed on Tuesday morning due to a threat made on social media.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
Calgary
-
Alberta paramedic in mourning after treating critically injured teen not realizing it was her daughter
An Alberta paramedic who responded to a horrific crash where she treated a severely injured teenager, not realizing it was her own daughter, is mourning the loss of her child.
-
'Concern for his well-being': 14-year-old goes missing in Calgary
Calgary police are looking to the public for help locating a missing teen who hasn't been seen since Sunday night.
-
Ottawa learned of Coutts, Alta., 'individuals armed to the teeth' day before Emergencies Act, Medicino says
Canada's public safety minister told the inquiry into the Freedom Convoy he learned of the lethal threat presented by protesters at a major border crossing in southern Alberta a day before the government invoked the Emergencies Act.
Edmonton
-
$50K offered for help to arrest man wanted in Edmonton 'mass shooting event'
A first-degree murder suspect who has evaded Edmonton police for more than eight months now has a bounty out for information leading to his arrest.
-
Premier Smith to announce new affordability programs in televised address: sources
Premier Danielle Smith will announce more supports on Tuesday for Albertans dealing with high electricity, natural gas and fuel bills, government sources confirmed to CTV News Edmonton.
-
2 Edmontonians take home pair of $1M Lotto Max prizes
Two Edmontonians recently became $1 million richer after checking their October Lotto Max tickets.
Toronto
-
Driving to Buffalo for Black Friday deals? Read this first
If you're planning to drive into the United States later this week to take advantage of the Black Friday deals south of the border, officials on both sides are reminding travellers of what they can expect -- and how should they prepare -- for the journey.
-
Residents asked to be on lookout for fallen meteor that landed in Ontario
Scientists are calling on people in Ontario to keep an eye out for pieces of a meteorite that crashed down in the area this weekend.
-
Ontario NDP leadership race deadline nears; only one candidate declared
There are less than two weeks to go in the Ontario NDP leadership race and Marit Stiles, the sole official candidate, is so far the presumptive winner.
Ottawa
-
Here's the latest Ottawa Public Health data on COVID-19 and the flu
Ottawa Public Health is reporting two new COVID-19 deaths in the capital over the weekend in its Tuesday update. The latest data on the spread of influenza in the city show more people have been testing positive.
-
Lawyer representing 'Freedom Convoy' at Emergencies Act inquiry removed from proceedings
One of the lawyers representing the core 'Freedom Convoy' organizers at the Public Order Emergency Commission was asked to leave the hearing room on Tuesday after a tense exchange with the commissioner overseeing the proceedings.
-
Feds announce $90 million for 270 new housing units in Ottawa
The federal government is earmarking more than $90 million to help build more than 270 new housing units in Ottawa, most of them affordable and below-market.
Vancouver
-
California man who 'simply chose not to follow' Canada's COVID-19 testing rules must pay fines, B.C. judge rules
A California resident who repeatedly crossed into British Columbia at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic without meeting Canada's PCR testing requirements has been ordered to pay thousands of dollars in fines he was issued at the border.
-
Vancouver city council to vote on motion allocating funding for more police, nurses
Vancouver city council is expected to vote on a motion today launching a flagship promise by the city's new mayor to hire more police and mental health nurses, but the idea facing pushback.
-
Snowfall warning in effect on major stretch of B.C. highway
With wintery weather forecast to fall across the B.C. Interior, a snowfall warning is in effect for a stretch of the Coquihalla Highway.
Montreal
-
Lead in drinking water at some Quebec schools still exceeds Health Canada guideline
About a year after the Quebec government released a report on the levels of lead in the drinking water in schools, some school boards have yet to make all the necessary repairs.
-
Electoral reform: Quebec student groups mobilize, calling for change
A Quebec student movement is mobilizing around hopes for reform of the voting system, saying they're concerned that the current system does not reflect the will of voters.
-
Romaine calm! Small producers finding ways to avoid lettuce shortage and inflation by growing locally
Local producers are finding ways to avoid supply shortages of products like lettuce, while keeping inflation in check by growing products locally or avoiding buying from California.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Highway 4 to Tofino could reopen to two-way traffic this winter
After more than three years of construction closures, the British Columbia government says two-way traffic is set to return to Highway 4, the only route to the popular tourist destinations of Tofino and Ucluelet, B.C.
-
'Crawled on my hands and knees': Port Hardy residents tackle apartment fire
A Port Hardy, B.C., man is being credited on social media with helping extinguish a fire inside an apartment complex on Highland Drive early Tuesday morning.
-
Ladysmith Light Up and parade returns after years of pandemic cancellations
The beloved Ladysmith Light Up festival and parade is returning to the Mid-Island community this year, after two years of pandemic-related cancellations.
Atlantic
-
Federal consumer carbon price to expand to three Atlantic provinces next summer
Three Atlantic provinces will be subject to the federal consumer carbon price next summer, with their residents getting the quarterly rebate cheques meant to prevent households from being worse off financially as a result of the program.
-
Homicide rate dropped in the Maritimes in 2021, but gang-related killings increased: Statistics Canada
New numbers from Statistics Canada show the homicide rate decreased in all three Maritime provinces in 2021, but gang-related killings increased in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
-
Man found dead outside Moncton City Hall; death not considered suspicious
A man was found dead outside Moncton City Hall overnight.
Northern Ontario
-
Man dropped off at Sudbury hospital clinging to life with gunshot wounds
Police in Greater Sudbury are dealing with a mystery after a gunshot victim was dropped off at Health Sciences North late Monday evening.
-
Police ID two seniors found dead after fire in Sturgeon Falls
The Nipissing West Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police has identified the remains of two deceased people located following a fire in West Nipissing on Nov. 2.
-
Wawa doctor named Ontario Family Physician of the Year
Dr. Anjali Oberai of Wawa has been named the 2022 Ontario Family Physician of the Year by the Ontario College of Family Physicians.
Kitchener
-
Police identify victim killed in crash near Mitchell, Ont.
The driver killed in a crash near Mitchell, Ont. Monday has been identified as 24-year-old Mathew Kuilboer of London, Ont.
-
Driver charged after child dragged by school bus near Brantford, Ont.
A 64-year-old school bus driver from Brant County has been charged with careless driving after a five-year-old child was dragged by a school bus.
-
Five students displaced by fire in Waterloo, $250K in damage
A fire that caused $250,000 in damage has left five students without a place to stay.