

CTV Regina





Canada Post has proposed a cooling off period in the wake of an ongoing labour dispute with workers.

The cooling off period would see rotating strikes end during the holiday delivery season.

The move comes after the union rejected the latest offer over the weekend. Workers are fighting for better working conditions and higher pay.

It is estimated that there are hundreds of trailers loaded with parcels already backlogged at facilities.

Canada Post has stopped accepting mail deliveries from their international partners.c