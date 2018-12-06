

CTV Regina





Police say they are searching for information after a Canada Post van was stolen on Wednesday morning.

The van was stolen from the parking lot of the main Post Office on Saskatchewan Drive around 5:40 a.m., police said in a news release. The van was full and police say the driver was in the back of the van when it was stolen. They were thrown from the vehicle when the suspect drove away, but wasn’t injured.

Regina police say White Butte RCMP found the van around 7:25 a.m. and the man driving it was arrested.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6599 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.