Canada's Farm Show to be held in Regina for 47th year

Canada’s Farm Show is all set to go for another year in the Queen City. The show features the latest in agricultural technology.

A news conference took place Thursday morning to lay out all the plans for the 47th annual Farm Show.

Farmers and exhibitors will converge in Regina from June 18 to June 20. All kinds of agriculture related products and equipment will be on display at the REAL District.

Degelman Industries will be unveiling a new line of tillage equipment called ‘The Heavy Duty Staggered Ripper.’ Canada’s Farm Show had its origins at a fair held in Regina in the year 1884. The show has continued to attract thousands of people over the decades.

“Historically, it’s averaged around 16,000 to 17,000,” Roberta Engel, acting president and CEO of REAL, said. “That’s why I wanted to make sure I got an extended invite to all of our farmers. We want them to come, we want them to attend our show, see what we can offer.”

“We’re the pillar of innovation, and this is where you can come and see some new opportunities and what Ag Tech is doing in the farming industry.”

More than 100 international delegates are expected to attend from around the world.

Education is an important part of Canada’s Farm so, so all students will be given free admission on June 20.