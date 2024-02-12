REGINA
Regina

    • Moose Jaw man wanted on Canada wide warrant arrested

    (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service) (Courtesy: Moose Jaw Police Service)
    Share

    A 25-year-old Moose Jaw man wanted on a Canada wide warrant has turned himself in to police.

    According to a Moose Jaw police news release, Brody Brown turned himself in Monday morning.

    Brown was wanted for being unlawfully at large after he failed to appear to his intermittent sentence, according to the Moose Jaw Police Service (MJPS).

    Moose Jaw police said Brown will make his first court appearance Monday morning.

    Canada wide warrants allow police across the country to arrest individuals at large and transport them back to the jurisdiction their charge or charges originate from.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News