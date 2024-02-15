Canada-wide warrants issued for suspects in 2023 Regina homicide
The Regina Police Service (RPS) is yet again asking the public for help in its investigation of July 2023 homicide.
Police originally issued a Canada-wide warrant for the then 30-year-old Daniel “Juma” Drie Atem in August of 2023. They have since expanded their search for suspects to include 35-year-old Shedrek Samuel.
Samuel is described as having a dark complexion, standing five feet, nine inches tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
Atem is described as also having a dark complexion, with a thin build. He stands six feet, three inches tall, weighs approximately 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Both of the men are wanted for the charge of first degree murder, in connection with a homicide that took place on July 29, 2023 on the 2100 block of Broad Street.
RPS did not provide the name of the victim.
Anyone who sees either Samuel or Atem is advised by police not to make contact with them and to reach out to RPS or Crime Stoppers.
