The six people vying to replace Brad Wall at the helm of the Saskatchewan Party took to podiums at the DoubleTree Hotel on Thursday night in an attempt to impress the party faithful.

It was the final official debate before party members cast their ballots.

Ken Cheveldayoff, Gordon Wyant, Scott Moe, Tina Beaudry-Mellor, Alanna Koch and Rob Clarke are all vying for Saskatchewan’s top job.

All six candidates answered questions from party members, ranging from legislating gay-straight alliances in schools, to getting youth involved in politics and curbing emergency room wait times.

Candidates have until 5:00 p.m. on Friday to sell memberships and less than two months to door knock and campaign.

The leadership convention will take place on January 27th in Saskatoon.