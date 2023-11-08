Cast for upcoming TeleMiracle 48 revealed

Saskatchewan’s Charity TeleMiracle announced its full cast for the 48th edition of the telethon coming up in February on CTV.

Brad Johner will be joined by veteran hosts Beverly Mahood, Jeffery Straker, Jill Straker and Lisa Franks, a news release said.

The TeleMiracle house band will also return this year.

Meanwhile, new cast members this year will all be from Saskatchewan, the release said.

Those cast members include Dione Taylor, a prairie blues artist from Regina, Saskatoon’s Jay Semko from The Northern Pikes, Teagan Littlechief SCMA Indigenous Artist of the Year from White Bear First Nation, and Luke Johner from the Johner Boys.

CTV News’ Sabeen Ahmad will also be a part of the national cast.

Over 47 telethons, TeleMiracle has raised more than $159 million.

The 48th installment will begin in Regina at 6:15 p.m. on Feb. 24 with countdown to TeleMiracle. The live broadcast will begin at 9 p.m. across the CTV Saskatchewan Network with the final total being revealed at 5 p.m. on Feb. 25.

Proceeds from TeleMiracle go to the Kinsmen Foundation.