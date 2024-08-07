Cathedral neighborhood sets permanent speed limit of 40 km/h
Beginning Aug. 12, the speed limit on a selection of streets in the Cathedral neighbourhood will be changed to 40 km/h permanently. It’s a move many in the area have been working to make possible.
On Tuesday, the City of Regina held a press conference where it announced the changes as well as what residents can expect.
Over the next few days, approximately 60 signs will be installed in the area, particularly where drivers enter and exit the neighborhood.
The Regina Police Service (RPS) will be enforcing the new speeds on Monday but say there will be a grace period for drivers learning the new speeds.
The area regularly sees a high volume of vehicle and pedestrian traffic. The city says the reduced speed limit will lower the chances of traffic related fatalities.
In 2023, two people were killed in separate pedestrian collisions on 13th Avenue.
Signage and barriers were installed to slow drivers down following the tragedies.
“This is used [as an] exit from downtown. I’m not sure what the solution is but the 40 km/h in the short term is a good idea,” one Cathedral resident told CTV News.
Elle Grzeda, a co-owner of Elle’s Cafe sees the traffic on 13th Ave. on a daily basis. She knows what drivers are facing in Cathedral.
"These new barriers have definitely slowed down traffic a bit and made people more aware crossing the road,” she said.
Grzeda with the days becoming shorter, improved lighting could be an asset for safer roads in the neighborhood.
City council weighed many different options for the changes.
“I think [city council] agreed that a balance between enhancing the safety of our pedestrians through this neighborhood as well as balancing the commuting times and the needs of the surrounding community,” Director of Roadways Chris Warren explained.
Throughout the first year, data will be collected to determine what has worked and what can be altered.
