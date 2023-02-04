Charges laid in death of child on George Gordon First Nation: RCMP

A child has been charged in the shooting death of another child on George Gordon First Nation, according to Saskatchewan RCMP.

At around 11:45 p.m. on Feb. 2, Punnichy RCMP received a report of an injury at a home on George Gordon First Nation.

Officers responded to the call and found an injured boy, under the age of 10. He was declared dead by EMS at the scene, RCMP explained.

The boy’s family has been notified, police said.

Following an investigation into the incident, Saskatchewan RCMP Major Crimes has charged a male youth with one count of manslaughter with a firearm.

He cannot be identified as per the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused is set to make his first appearance on this charge in Regina Provincial Court on Feb. 6.