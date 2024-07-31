Charges pending following south Regina crash that damaged homes and vehicles: police

Regina police says they are still working to determine if any charges will be laid in regards to a motor vehicle incident that saw multiple homes and vehicles damaged in the city’s south end early Tuesday morning.

In a news release issued Wednesday morning, police said they are still investigating the incident.

Emergency crews were called to the scene shortly before 4 a.m. Tuesday.

According to Regina Fire, the driver of the vehicle sustained minor injuries and no one inside the homes impacted was hurt.

Those who own the damaged homes along with neighbours were woken up from the loud collision with many in shock of what they saw when they stepped outside.

Pictures show that one home, a garage and two parked vehicles were all damaged in the incident.

“I was just shocked. I thought it was like an earthquake to be honest,” Howard Garcia, who was woken up by the loud crash told CTV News on Tuesday.

-- With files from Caitlin Brezinski and Donovan Maess