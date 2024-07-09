City of Regina officially proclaims 'Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week'

Regina Mayor Sandra Masters took the step of officially proclaiming July 10-16 as Country Thunder Saskatchewan Week in celebration of the long running music festival.

The day’s long celebration of country music has a long history dating back to 1982 – making it one of the longest running music festivals in North America.

An estimated 30,000 people are expected to attend the festival – held near the small town of Craven in the Qu’Appelle Valley.

The festival acts as a significant economic driver for Regina - responsible for approximately $3 million annually within the city through hotel stays, restaurant visits, airport traffic and shopping.

Masters made the proclamation alongside Country Thunder President Troy Vollhoffer on Monday.

“The energy and excitement that Country Thunder brings to our city is unmatched,” Masters explained.

“Every year this is something that people, not just from the City of Regina, but all over Saskatchewan look forward to … even parts of Manitoba and Alberta. There’s something special about flying into our city, and all gathering out at Craven.”

Organizers say they are well prepared for the hot weather that’s expected over the duration of the festival.

Campgrounds open for early arrivals on Wednesday, July 10. Performances are set to run from July 11 to the 14th.

