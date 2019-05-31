

The City of Regina is testing out “lane reversal” in a pilot program aimed at improving traffic flow during construction on Lewvan Drive.

Three lanes will be open on a traffic flow schedule that switches midday Monday to Friday.

“We have heard the frustration from residents during their morning and afternoon commute on Lewvan Drive,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release. “We’re asking residents to help us pilot a new approach to reduce delays that will better accommodate high traffic volumes during peak drive times and during events at Evraz Place, like Rider games and The Farm Progress Show.”

Between 5:30 a.m. and 1 p.m., there will be two lanes designated for southbound traffic and one lane for northbound traffic. That will switch to two lanes going northbound and one lane going southbound between 1 p.m. and 5:30 a.m.

Weekends will have two southbound lanes and one northbound lane, starting at 8 a.m. Saturday. The lane reversal schedule will be adjusted to accommodate Evraz Place events, the city says.

Currently there is construction on Lewvan Drive from Dewdney Avenue to Fourth Avenue, and the intersection is closed at Seventh Avenue.

A full list of construction projects can be found at regina.ca/construction.