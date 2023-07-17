Cleanup efforts following Country Thunder expected to be completed by Tuesday

Craven, Sask. -

A crew of 50 people began work Monday to clean up the campgrounds and festival area following Country Thunder this past weekend.

On Monday, the crew starts the full cleaning process working to ensure all the garbage left behind from festival goers is removed from the area.

“On the Monday morning once the campers depart, they'll go in and they'll do a sweep drive of the campground [and] throughout Main Street and concert pool to ensure that all the garbage is picked up,” Country Thunder general manager Kim Blevins said.

According to Blevins, the cleanup should be finished sometime on Tuesday.

“A lot of the other campers around help out a lot too with all the cans and everything but you know, just packing up pretty much and loading up all the trailers and heading home,” visitor Will Hirchert said.

Large disposal bins on site, street sweepers and machines that collect trash on the ground help with the process.

“I think that we’re ahead of the game right now,” Blevins said.

“We’ve got an amazing team out there, they are working right now to ensure that garbage is picked up as soon as possible.”

Whether conditions such as rain or wind may be the only challenge for cleaning crews.

“The weather really affects us a lot and we are really glad that it didn’t rain this year, last year we had to take down [the stage] in a pool of water,” worker Terry Incamoko said.

Organizers also said this year’s festival went without any reported serious incidents.

According to Saskatchewan RCMP, police officers responded to 105 calls compared to 126 last year.