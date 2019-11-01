Cody Fajardo listed as starting QB for Riders game Saturday
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback Cody Fajardo (7) celebrates a touchdown during first half CFL action against the Ottawa Redblacks, in Regina, Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019. To move atop the West Division standings, Fajardo and the Saskatchewan Roughriders will have to do something no other CFL club has this season: Beat the Winnipeg Blue Bombers at home.THE CANADIAN PRESS/Matt Smith
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 10:23AM CST
REGINA -- Cody Fajardo is listed as the Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback, despite missing practice Thursday.
“It's gonna be his call, if he feels fine he'll play, if he feels like he can't be effective, he won't,” Head Coach Craig Dickenson said.
Fajardo left practice Wednesday after reportedly suffering from back spasm due to a pulled muscle in his back.
Backup quarterback Isaac Harker was practicing with the starters on Wednesday and Thursday while Fajardo was getting treatment for his injury.
The Edmonton Eskimos will be without their starting quarterback and two receivers.
Trevor Harris, Ricky Collins Jr. and Greg Ellingson are all sitting during Saturday's game so the Eskimos can rest them for the playoffs.
If the Riders win on Saturday, they will clinch the western division and host the West Final.