REGINA -- Cody Fajardo is listed as the Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback, despite missing practice Thursday.

“It's gonna be his call, if he feels fine he'll play, if he feels like he can't be effective, he won't,” Head Coach Craig Dickenson said.

Fajardo left practice Wednesday after reportedly suffering from back spasm due to a pulled muscle in his back.

Backup quarterback Isaac Harker was practicing with the starters on Wednesday and Thursday while Fajardo was getting treatment for his injury.

The Edmonton Eskimos will be without their starting quarterback and two receivers.

Trevor Harris, Ricky Collins Jr. and Greg Ellingson are all sitting during Saturday's game so the Eskimos can rest them for the playoffs.

If the Riders win on Saturday, they will clinch the western division and host the West Final.