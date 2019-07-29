

CTV Regina





The short week has begun for the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and quarterback Zach Collaros is not at practice.

The QB was eligible to begin practicing this week.

Collaros hasn’t played since the early minutes of the Riders' season opener in Hamilton in June. A late hit by Tiger-Cats' Simoni Lawrence knocked him out of the game with a head injury. He was placed on the six-game injured list shortly after the hit.

An arbitrator upheld the CFL's original two-game suspension of Lawrence on Tuesday. He will miss a rematch against the Riders at Mosaic Stadium on Aug. 1.

Injured kicker Brett Lauther and Justin McInnis were also absent from Monday’s practice. McInnis is taking reps after injuring himself last week.