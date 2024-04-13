'Come read a book': Newo Yotina Friendship Centre opens Canada’s first all-Indigenous library

Regina’s Newo Yotina Friendship Centre celebrated the grand opening of their all-Indigenous library on Friday.

“We’re the only friendship centre in all of Canada to have one,” Tammy Martin, manager of community programs told CTV News.

Martin said the library features books only from Indigenous authors, storytellers, knowledge keepers and residential school survivors.

“There is something for everyone,” she added.

The friendship centre hopes the library can be a place where knowledge is passed along and reconciliation is practiced.

“It’s important to have that,” Martin said. “Let’s get everybody together to come read. If you don’t understand something, come read a book about it.”

Many of the books have been donated from various organizations around Regina.

Martin said the centre is planning many storytellings at the library in the near future.

For a full schedule and hours of operation, visit the Newo Yotina Friendship Centre’s social media pages.