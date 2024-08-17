REGINA
Regina

    • 'Community and engagement': Queen City celebrates I Love Regina Day

    Members of Regina’s city council celebrate 'I Love Regina Day' in Victoria Park. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News) Members of Regina’s city council celebrate 'I Love Regina Day' in Victoria Park. (Hallee Mandryk / CTV News)
    Share

    Saturday marked the city's annual I Love Regina Day, which saw hundreds of visitors taking part in the festivities in Victoria Park.

    "This is one of, honestly, one of the best things that the city does all year as it relates to community and engagement and involvement. To celebrate folks, have them down, give them a good time, listen to great music, and, just to really remind ourselves that we have so much to be thankful for," Mayor Sandra Masters said.

    The park was abuzz with bouncy houses, music, football, and a free barbeque which had a line wrapping around the block.

    The day has been a tradition since 2002, and has steadily grown along with the city.

    "People are in great moods. They're very kind and considerate,” Masters said. “It's just a really nice way to give something back." 

