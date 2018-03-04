The Cecilian Chamber Series put on their first ever concert for kids on the autism spectrum in Regina on Sunday.

The series was a part of a community connections event, with the band Red Priest entertaining kids along with their families with their music.

Organizers say the initiative is a way to present a comfortable, safe and fun environment for kids with autism and their families.

Although it was the first time the Cecilian Chambers Series put on such an event, organizers hope to continue it in the future.