Saskatchewan Roughrider fans across the province held their breath as quarterback Brandon Bridge took a hit to the head during Sunday's Western semifinal against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“It seems like it's part of football, that physical plays happen,” said Saskatchewan Roughrider Head Coach, Chris Jones, after the team lost 23-18 to the Bombers. “It's an unfortunate thing.”

While it's not known yet if Bridge suffered a concussion due to the hit, it has many reiterating the importance of concussion protocol in football of any level.

“Every game, we have a paramedic on the sideline to watch for concussions. A coach, a referee or the paramedic can call for concussion protocol on any player if they see that they get hit,” said Len Antonini, the executive director with Regina Minor Football.

Antonini said some parents are concerned their children could suffer from a head injury while playing football. He added that the number of children enrolling in the league is slightly down over the last few years.

However, Antonini said the spotlight on concussions has made tackle football safer than it's ever been.

“Football nowadays, you tackle with you tackle with your arms, not your head. So we've changed to safe contact,” Antonini said, adding he believes the benefits of playing football, outweigh the risks of getting a concussion.

“People ask me, ‘Should I be scared of my son or daughter getting a concussion in football?’ and I say, ‘No, you should be scare of your son or daughter getting a concussion anytime,’” said Antonini.

And as for Bridge's hit, CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie called the play a ‘missed call.’

“Watching this occur, and seeing via the ‘ref cam’ that the on-field referee’s view was blocked, my reaction is we need to look this off-season at allowing the Command Centre to make the call on plays such as this one, clear matters of player health and safety,” said Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “We need to do more than admit an error. We need to search for a solution.”