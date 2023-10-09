Connor Bedard on roster for Chicago Blackhawks opening night game

Forward Connor Bedard is on the roster for the Chicago Blackhawks opening night game.

On Tuesday, the Blackhawks will take to the ice against the Pittsburgh Penguins to begin their 2023-24 season.

The former Regina Pats forward will play against the likes of Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin.

“It’s just pretty special to get that for our opening night, and just so excited, and I’m sure there will be some nerves, but just going to try to take it all in,” Bedard said during the Pat McAfee Show on Monday.

The game starts at 6 p.m

"I can't wait to play and I wanna get this season started so bad..



It's gonna be special to go against Sid, Malkin, Letang and Karlsson on opening night"



Connor Bedard #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/iME8pC27Bi — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 9, 2023

