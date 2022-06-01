Council to submit proposal to replace Lawson Aquatic Centre with ICIP funding

Regina city council voted unanimously to move forward with an application to both the federal and provincial government to use the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program (ICIP) to replace the aging Lawson Aquatic Centre.

City administration said the province requested submissions by the city for how it plans to use the remaining $128 million allocated to them.

ICIP funding is supposed to go towards green initiatives, city parks and transit upgrades.

Regina resident Carl Cheland said the city needs to focus on its “Transit Master Plan.”

“We have to invest every penny possible into transit,” he said to council. “Keep your sustainability promises and spend transit funds on transit and only transit.”

According to the city’s Recreation Master Plan, Regina provides one aquatic facility for every 71 thousand residents.

The average in Canada is one facility per 50 thousand residents.

“We struggle to book adequate pool time for aquatics groups who are trying to book our facilities,” said Director of Parks & Recreation, Laurie Shelley.

The motion went through multiple amendment votes — all voted down — before it’s ultimate approval. The city has already allocated $24 million towards public transit.

“The city has many competing infrastructure needs,” said City of Regina Executive Director of Financial Strategy & Sustainability Barry Lacey. “It’s about balancing those needs. This recommendation is a balance in what we saw the city priorities to be.”

Council will now submit the application for review by both the provincial and federal governments to approve the use of the funds in this manner.

If denied the ability to replace the Lawson, the city said it will put the money towards wastewater capacity upgrades, renewable city facility upgrades and the enhancement of transit.