Regina City Council voted to slow school zones from 40 kilometres an hour to 30 kilometres an hour on Monday night.

The zones will be in effect year-round from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. The changes in time and speed will begin in September for the next school year.

Council also approved the sale of land to the Regina Huda School and the creation of two seasonal off-leash dog parks.

The parks will be in outdoor skating rinks that aren’t being used in the summer.

Dog owners are happy with the seasonal parks, but would like to see more permanent parks in the future. Currently Regina has two year-round parks — one in the southwest and one in the northeast.