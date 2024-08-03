REGINA
    • 'Country air': Regina Beach visitors don’t need to swim to enjoy resort community

    People may not be allowed to swim at Regina Beach this long weekend due to high E. coli levels in the water, but many vistors say there’s plenty of other ways to enjoy the resort community.

    On Friday, some visitors were still unaware of the advisory from the provincial government.

    “You are the first to tell us so we can enjoy the sun at least, sun and sand,” one visitor to the community told CTV News.

    The province conducted another water test Friday. Some local folks feel the lake looks better than it did earlier in the week, but they’ll have to wait a day or two for the test results to find out if the beach has the all clear.

    “Basically just relax and get some country air,” visitor Maurice King said.

    Many families are doing just that and taking part in other activities.

    “It’s not that big a deal. Like honestly, I’ll just probably go up on the tower,” another visitor said of the swim ban. 

    “Yeah, it’s not too big of a deal for us, not big beach people but just trying to do something different. Get out of the city,” Allison Weed, who is visiting with her family said.

    Businesses like the Blue Bird Cafe still expects to be busy.

    “Yeah, this would definitely be one of our busiest weekends of the year,” co-owner Shane Czako said. “I mean August long weekend, every long weekend out here seems to bring people. They want to go to the beach and hang out and we have a Redneck Parade going on this weekend that Regina Beach is definitely known for, for sure “

    “Other than that it’s gorgeous out, the wind should die down a little bit, but it’s great other than the swim advisory in effect, but like another day, it’ll be good, right,” visitor Noah Dheilly said.

