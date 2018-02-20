

CTV Regina





Country Thunder Craven has announced it will no longer allow large, solid-coloured bags in the concert area in 2018.

The festival said the change was made to ensure the same safety and security standards for everyone attending Country Thunder events across the country.

“It's a little bit of a commentary of the world we live in and it comes down to the safety of patrons on site,” said Gerry Krochak, director of marketing and media relations with Country Thunder, “I don’t want to sound corny, but there's nothing more important that the safety of our fans and our festivals."

The ban includes backpacks, large purses and coolers. Clear plastic bags up to 14” to 17” will still be allowed, along with standard one-gallon freezer bags, small clutches and purses.

Country Thunder hosts four festivals in North America each year.

Craven Country Thunder will run July 12 – 15.