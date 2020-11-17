Advertisement
COVID-19 cases confirmed at Wascana Rehab, other businesses in Sask.
File.
REGINA -- Saskatchewan has declared a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities, includes Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.
According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.
Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions at 3 p.m. Tuesday.
The event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca.
Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared in the last week:
REGINA
- Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17
- Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15
- Thomas Circle of Care, Nov. 13
- Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, Nov. 13
- CIBC, Nov. 13
- Thompson School, Nov. 12
- High Hill Welding, Sherwood, Nov. 12
- Lakeview School, Nov. 13
- U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, Nov. 11
SASKATOON
- Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11
CENTRAL
- Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, Nov. 11
SOUTH
- Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17
- Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17
- Central Collegiate, Moose Jaw, Nov. 14
- Swift Current Pickleball Club, Swift Current, Nov. 13
FAR NORTH
*There are no new outbreaks in the Far North as of Tuesday
NORTH
- U19 Bruins hockey, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- Global Sports Academy, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- Safeway, Prince Albert, Nov. 13
- River Heights Lodge, North Battleford, Nov. 12
- Purolator, Prince Albert, Nov. 12
- Caleb Village, North Battleford, Nov. 11