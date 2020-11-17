REGINA -- Saskatchewan has declared a number of outbreaks at several long-term care facilities, includes Regina’s Wascana Rehabilitation Centre. Other businesses and schools have also had outbreaks declared.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe and Chief Medical Health Officer Dr. Saqib Shahab will provide an update on COVID-19 restrictions at 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared in the last week:

REGINA

Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17

Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15

Thomas Circle of Care, Nov. 13

Wascana Rehabilitation Centre, Nov. 13

CIBC, Nov. 13

Thompson School, Nov. 12

High Hill Welding, Sherwood, Nov. 12

Lakeview School, Nov. 13

U of R Paul Schwann Fitness Centre, Nov. 11

SASKATOON

Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11

CENTRAL

Yorkton and District Nursing Home, Yorkton, Nov. 11

SOUTH

Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Central Collegiate, Moose Jaw, Nov. 14

Swift Current Pickleball Club, Swift Current, Nov. 13

FAR NORTH

*There are no new outbreaks in the Far North as of Tuesday

NORTH