REGINA -- The Saskatchewan government has declared new outbreaks in several hockey teams, including three in Regina.

Outbreaks in other Saskatchewan hockey teams including the Assiniboia Rebels, the Fort Qu’Appelle Fort Knox and the Regina Cherries Sr. Men’s teams.

Saskatoon Minor Hockey reported outbreaks in “multiple teams” this week.

According to the province, an outbreak is declared when two people or more test positive for COVID-19 in a non-household setting.

Below is a list of locations where outbreaks have been declared, along with the date of the declaration:

REGINA

Turvey Centre (Louis Riel play cast members), Nov. 26

Doogz Diggers Hockey Team, Nov. 26

Bro-Ci-Tops Hockey Team, Nov. 26

Gailenes Child Care, Nov. 26

Cherries Sr. Men Hockey Team, Nov. 25

Paul Dojak Centre, Nov. 25

Regina Provincial Correctional Centre (Isolation Unit), Nov. 25

Pioneer Village, Nov. 25,

First Years Learning Centre, Nov. 24

Tim Hortons, South Albert, Nov. 22

Parkside Extendicare, Nov. 20

Santa Maria Long-term Care Home, Nov. 20

Highland Curling Club, Nov. 20

Avena Foods, Nov. 20

Jesus the Anointed One Church, Nov. 18

Ecole Wascana Plains School, Nov. 18

Clare Parker Homes, Nov. 17

Evraz Steel Mill, Nov. 17

Culture Grooming Lounge, Nov. 17

Revera Green Falls Landing, Nov. 15

SASKATOON

Saskatoon Minor Hockey (multiple teams), Nov. 25

Saskatoon Food Bank, Nov. 24

Oliver Lodge, Nov. 24

Lutheran Sunset Home, Nov. 20

Royal University Hospital, Unit 5300 (Ortho/Trauma), Nov. 20

Saskatoon Correctional Centre, Nov.17

Luther Special Care Home, Nov. 17

Martensville High School, Martensville, Nov. 11

CENTRAL

The Mosaic Company - Esterhazy K3, Esterhazy, Nov. 25

Northside Sales and Service, Ituna, Nov. 13

SOUTH

Rebels Hockey Team, Assiniboia, Nov. 23

Senior Balcarres Broncos Hockey, Balcarres, Nov. 22

Fort Knox Hockey Team, Fort Qu’Appelle, Nov. 22

Little Castle Child Care Centre, Indian Head, Nov. 17

Hayes Haven Person Care Home, Indian Head, Nov. 17

FAR NORTH

Gunnar Mine, Uranium City, Nov. 13

NORTH