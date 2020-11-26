REGINA -- The Saskatchewan Health Authority is heightening its response to COVID-19 after reporting ICU capacity is nearing 100 per cent in the province.

In a news release Thursday, the health authority said it will be adding additional staff to help people being hospitalized for COVID-19 and for contact tracing and testing.

The move comes after the SHA reported a five-fold growth in COVID-19 cases in ICUs over the last thirty days, causing capacity to reach nearly 100 per cent.

The health authority said pressure points in Saskatoon as of Thursday are leaving only three available ICU beds in the city.

The SHA needs to create about 200 more beds for COVID-19 patients than what currently exists in all hospitals outside of Saskatoon and Regina.

As for contact tracing, the agency said it needs to add staff to enable effective tracing for 450 cases per day and possibly more.

It said 450 cases per day would create 72 thousand hours of work for contact tracers over a two-week time span, or an average of more than five thousand hours per day.

“Scaling up on this level is a significant challenge, so we need the public’s help to ensure we do not face the exponential growth in cases going forward that would strain our ability to scale up on the timelines required,” said SHA CEO Scott Livingstone, in the news release.

“As an example, surging our ICU capacity by 449 per cent means adding more ICU beds than there are in all four of Canada’s Atlantic provinces combined, all on an expedited timeline while operating under the extreme duress of the pandemic, illustrating the scope of our task if we do not get help from the public.”

On top of the plans, the SHA said it needs additional long-term care staff to support co-horting and outbreak management.

It also needs to be responsive in case a large number of staff are required to isolate.

Up to this point, the SHA has been able to manage surges through existing capacity and by adapting services.

These adaptations of services include the use of bypass procedures for high volume acute care units, use of surge spaces, the conversion of hospitals to COVID-only hospitals and temporary pauses on admissions and other acute care services in some areas, it said.

Small reductions in surgical volumes have also been required in Saskatoon, it added.

However, the high case loads will cause more hospitalizations and ICU admissions in the days ahead, the SHA said. This will mean stepping up current efforts by having additional staff.

The SHA said it’s working to add staff from the province and utilize Statistics Canada to help with contact tracing.

Staff will also be re-deployed, causing service slowdowns in some areas.

The health authority will notify the public of any service reductions through this webpage.

With the recent surge in cases, the SHA is reminding the public to help stop the spread of COVID-19. This includes:

Physical distancing.

Washing hands regularly.

Limiting bubble as much as possible.

Abiding by all public health orders.

Wearing a mask whenever in public indoor settings.

Staying home if feeling even the mildest symptoms as an increasing number of cases are residents going to work when sick.

Downloading the Government of Canada COVID Alert App and use it to protect yourself and your loved ones.

Saskatchewan Health Authority CEO Scott Livingstone will provide a live update on COVID-19 at 3 p.m. on Thrusday.

This event will be streamed live on CTVNewsRegina.ca and CTVNewsSaskatoon.ca