REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 44 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the province’s total active cases to 427.

In a release, the province said two new cases are from the far northwest, one is from the far northeast, three are from the northwest, five are from the north central, seven are from the northeast, 20 are from Saskatoon, two are from the central east, three are in Regina and one is in the south central.

The new Saskatoon cases are primarily linked to outbreaks at local nightclubs, the province said.

Three cases pending residence have been removed from the counts, including one in the far northeast zone and one in the north central zone.

VISITATION LIMITS IN PLACE AT SASKATOON FACILITIES AND CARE HOMES

Following a rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in Saskatoon, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) is putting visitation limits in place at SHA facilities and care homes in the city.

Starting Wednesday morning, family visitation is being limited to compassionate reasons only. The restrictions will be re-assessed by Nov. 3.

REGINA MAN RECOVERING FROM COVID-19 URGES MASK USE

A Regina man recovering from COVID-19 is sharing his battle with the illness, in the hopes of encouraging others to wear a mask and listen to the advice of the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Jony Rahaman said he believes he came in contact with someone who had COVID-19 on October 6. He was contacted about the positive case later that week, got tested, and found out he was positive the following Tuesday.

Read more here.