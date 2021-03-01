REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported 141 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, along with 146 recoveries.

There were no new COVID-19 related deaths to report on Sunday. There are 1,543 active cases in the province. The seven-day average of daily new cases is 146, or 11.9 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 154 people in hospital including 19 in intensive care.

The SHA processed 2,285 COVID-19 tests on Saturday.

HOW DO I GET THE CORONAVIRUS VACCINE?

CTVNewsRegina.ca has everything you need to know about receiving the vaccine, including locations, how to register, and who is next in line.