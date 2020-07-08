REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

Saskatchewan reported its fifteenth COVID-19 related death on Tuesday.

In a news release, the province said a person from the north region in their 20s who tested positive for the virus has died.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province’s Chief Medical Health Officer, said the death should be a reminder to people that the virus can affect everyone, whether they are young or old.

Shahab said he couldn’t specify the health condition of the person who died. In general, however, he said people with pre-existing health conditions have been more likely to die if they get COVID-19.

$2M RELIEF PROGRAM PROPOSED FOR REGINA BUSINESSES

City councillors are set to debate a new proposal that would allow Regina businesses to access up to $2 million in aid, helping them address losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The grant package, which will be discussed Wednesday at the executive committee, aims to keep businesses in the city open, as well as help them pay for things like personal protective equipment (PPE) or other urgent necessities.