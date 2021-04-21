REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

1ST P.1. VARIANT CASES DETECTED IN SASK.

The first cases of the P.1 variant, initially detected in Brazil, have been identified in Saskatchewan.

The Government of Saskatchewan reported it confirmed five P.1 cases in the province on Tuesday.

Dr. Saqib Shahab, the province's Chief Medical Health Officer, said the five cases are located in the southwest zone. He added that this cluster of cases is not currently linked to any mass transmission events.

"The P.1. variant, we are learning about possibly more transmissibility, we are still learning about is it more severe or not, and we are still learning about how effective the vaccine is," Dr. Shahab said.

PROVINCIAL RESTRICTIONS EXTENDED

Saskatchewan’s public health orders have been extended to May 10, the province announced Tuesday.

Current public health orders restrict indoor gatherings in the province to household members only and a maximum of 10 people for outdoor gatherings.

All restaurants and bars closed for in-person dining in Regina; take-out and delivery is still allowed.

All non-essential indoor locations that had a 30 person limit must close.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

The Government of Saskatchewan reported 249 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday.

The new cases are located in the Far North West (two), Far North East (two), North West (19), North Central (17), North East (one), Saskatoon (55), Central West (six), Central East (13), Regina (102), South West (seven), South Central (seven) and South East (16) zones.

The province also confirmed 236 new recoveries. As a result, there are now 2,640 active COVID-19 cases in Saskatchewan.

There are currently 195 people in hospital related to COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, including 51 in intensive care. This sets a new daily record for COVID-patients in ICU.

The seven-day average of daily new cases in Saskatchewan 247, or 20.2 new cases per day.

An additional 5,278 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been administered in Saskatchewan. There have been 357,447 total doses given.

ASTRAZENECA WILL BE AVAILABLE TO RESIDENTS 40+ IN SASK.

The Saskatchewan government announced Tuesday it will use the AstraZeneca shot to vaccinate people age 40 and older against COVID-19.

Alberta, Ontario and Manitoba and have updated the eligibility to allow people age 40 and older to receive AstraZeneca.

According to the government, vaccine eligibility is expected to open to those 44 and older on April 22, then to those 40 and older on April 28.