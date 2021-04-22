REGINA -- Here’s what we know ahead of Saskatchewan’s next update on COVID-19 cases in the province.

SASKATCHEWAN CASES

There are 231 new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, along with 275 new variant of concern cases, the province reported Wednesday.

Four more people have died after testing positive for COVID-19. They were all residents of the Regina area; one person in their 30s, one in their 40s, one in their 70s and one over 80.

There are 2,551 cases active in the province. Saskatchewan reported 317 new recoveries on Wednesday.

The seven-day average of daily new cases is 253, or 20.7 new cases per 100,000 people.

There are 185 people in hospital with COVID-19 in Saskatchewan; 49 people are in intensive care.

New cases are located in the Far Northwest (12), Northwest (eight), North Central (four), Northeast (one), Saskatoon (68), Central West (one), Central East (19), Regina (75), Southwest (eight), South Central (five) and Southeast (21) zones. Nine new cases are pending location details.

VARIANTS OF CONCERN

There have been 5,302 variant of concern cases reported in Saskatchewan to date. There were 275 new variant of concern cases reported Wednesday.

Saskatchewan has so far reported, 2,046 cases of B.1.1.1.7 (UK), nine cases of B.1.351 (South African) and five cases of P.1. (Brazilian). Regina accounts for 1,474, or 72 per cent of the VoC cases with lineage reported.

SASK. VACCINATION ELIGIBILITY OPENING TO AGES 44+

Saskatchewan's COVID-19 vaccination booking system will be available to residents 44-years and older, starting at 8 a.m. Thursday.

This applies to all of Saskatchewan except for those in the Northern Saskatchewan Administrative District, where age eligibility remains at 40 and older.

The province said the age range applies to all immunization clinics, including booked appointments, drive-thru, walk-in and mobile.

Appointments can be made online or over the phone at 1-833-SaskVax (1-833-727-5829).

SASK. PHYSICIAN URGING CAUTION WITH THE INTRODUCTION THE P.1 VARIANT

A Saskatchewan public health physician is urging residents to take COVID-19 precautions even more seriously, now that P.1 variant cases have been confirmed in the province.

Dr. Cory Neudorf, who is a professor of community health and epidemiology at the University of Saskatchewan, said Saskatchewan is seeing more COVID-19 cases right now because the variants of concern are more transmissible.

“The P.1 variant can be spread more easily, one-and-a-half to two-and-a-half times as likely to transmit. And (it) seems like it can cause more serious illnesses in younger people, that’s still being looked at,” said Dr. Neudorf.

VACCINES

There were 7,554 more doses of COVID-19 vaccines delivered in Saskatchewan.

New doses were administered in the Far Northwest (126), Far North Central (two), Far Northeast (155), Northwest (675), North Central (533), Northeast (321), Saskatoon (1,743), Central West (342), Central East (1,007), Regina (743), Southwest (408), South Central (512) and Southeast (719). There were 268 doses given with pendiong location details.