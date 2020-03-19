REGINA -- This is the latest news on the COVID-19 virus in Regina and area for March 19.

Mayor calling for stricter regulations

Mayor Michael Fougere says he would like to see all bars and restaurants closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The province declared a state of emergency on Wednesday, limiting gatherings to a maximum of 50 people.

WestJet announces flights to Regina affected by COVID-19

WestJet has identified three flights into Regina that carried passengers who later tested positive of COVID-19.

COVID-19 cases in Sask.

As of March 18, the province announced eight new cases of COVID-19 in Saskatchewan, bringing the provincial total to 16.