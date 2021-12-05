CTV News Regina: Here's what’s making headlines this Sunday

Here’s a look at what’s making headlines in Regina this Sunday, with CTV News Regina’s 6 p.m. newscast pre-empted for NFL football.

RIDERS LOSE WEST FINAL

The Saskatchewan Roughriders failed to punch their ticket to the Grey Cup as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers took a 21-17 win.

QUESTIONS ON SECOND DOSES FOR KIDS ANSWERED

As thousands of Saskatchewan kids receive their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine, many parents are eager to book the second appointment.

70 NEW COVID-19 CASES IN SASK.

Saskatchewan reported 70 new COVID-19 cases Sunday with no additional deaths.

ICYMI: SHA CEO’S RESIGNATION RAISES QUESTIONS

A public policy consultant says it is not necessary for the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) to disclose the reasons behind former CEO Scott Livingstone’s departure.