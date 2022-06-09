'Do more with less': Sask. school boards working to balance budgets amid soaring inflation rates

A record $2.88 billion has been set aside for education in the 2022-23 provincial budget. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News) A record $2.88 billion has been set aside for education in the 2022-23 provincial budget. (Gareth Dillistone/CTV News)

Regina Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

How delays at Pearson Airport got so bad: Aviation experts weigh in

It's been a nightmare for many travellers flying through Canada's busiest airport, with long lines, flight delays and cancellations as well as passengers being stuck on the tarmac for hours. Aviation experts predict that these problems are only going to get worse before they improve.

Saskatoon

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Toronto

Ottawa

Vancouver

Montreal

Vancouver Island

Atlantic

Northern Ontario

Kitchener