REGINA -- Those who knew Ahmed Cheema, a 24-year-old university student killed in motorcycle crash Tuesday night held a limited drive-in memorial amid COVID-19 restrictions on Friday.

The fatal crash happened at 23rd Avenue and Wascana Parkway.

“He never says no to anyone, doesn’t matter who you are, where you’re from, he’s always going to be looking forward to help you,” said Muhammad Siddiqui, a friend of Cheema’s. “All the people that are meeting you saw were here, that’s just like – there’s a place he made in everyone’s heart for him.”

Coming to Regina in 2016, Cheema quickly became involved in the community.

The Titans Sports and Social Club described Cheema in a Facebook post as one of the club’s best players, a great human and a “beloved brother”.

“We are deeply saddened by the untimely loss of such an exuberant young person,” said community radio station 91.3 CJTR, where Cheema was a volunteer host. “We are very grateful for the time and talent Ahmed shared on our airwaves.”

Cheema was also an active member of the University of Regina Muslim Students Association, helping organize many events on campus and hosting khutbah at Friday prayers on campus.

“He only had friends in the city, and his parents are in Saudi Arabia,” the UR MSA posted Wednesday. “Pray for their patience and strength in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Siddiqui also asked others to keep Cheema’s parents in their thoughts.

“My parents are not here as well, when I think of that I would never want that for anyone,” Siddiqui said, fighting back emotions. “Not for myself, not for him, not for anyone. So his parents need our prayers and our dua as much as possible.”