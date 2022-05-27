Edmonton man facing more than 100 charges related to alleged mail theft: Regina police

An alleged mail theft and identity fraud has resulted in more than 100 charges for a 42-year-old Edmonton man, according to the Regina Police Service (RPS).

RPS said they received information the suspect was unlawfully at large outside of Alberta and that he was a suspect in several fraud files.

The accused was arrested by RPS after the Financial Crime Unit conducted surveillance on the individual.

The suspect is facing 102 charges in total, including 29 counts of forgery and identity theft, plus 17 counts of possession of property obtained by crime, under $5,000.

RPS reminded people that any mail thefts should be reported directly to police as it is an easy way to take someone’s personal information which can result in identity fraud.

The suspect made his first court appearance Friday morning.