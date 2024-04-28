REGINA
Regina

    • No injuries reported after fire causes significant damage to North Central home

    Regina Fire personnel responding to a house fire on the 900 block of Raw Street on April 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina Fire) Regina Fire personnel responding to a house fire on the 900 block of Raw Street on April 27, 2024. (Courtesy: Regina Fire)
    Share

    Regina’s fire service is investigating following a significant house fire in the North Central area.

    Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Rae Street at around 10:53 p.m. Saturday night.

    The flames were controlled quickly by firefighters. However, the property adjacent to the scene was also damaged, according to a post to X by Regina Fire.

    “Significant damage” was reported to the home where the fire started. Crews reported no injuries after successfully searching the scene.

    The incident is currently under investigation by Regina Fire and Protective Services.

     

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Lethbridge

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    London

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News