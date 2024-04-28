No injuries reported after fire causes significant damage to North Central home
Regina’s fire service is investigating following a significant house fire in the North Central area.
Fire crews responded to a house fire on the 900 block of Rae Street at around 10:53 p.m. Saturday night.
The flames were controlled quickly by firefighters. However, the property adjacent to the scene was also damaged, according to a post to X by Regina Fire.
“Significant damage” was reported to the home where the fire started. Crews reported no injuries after successfully searching the scene.
The incident is currently under investigation by Regina Fire and Protective Services.
