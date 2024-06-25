Enbridge partners with Six Nations Energy Development on Weyburn wind farm project

A major wind power project is planned for Weyburn, Sask. Enbridge wants to build a facility near the city in collaboration with Six Nations Energy Development LP.

Enbridge says it’s well advanced into planning for the “Seven Stars Energy Project.”

“We’ve assembled land which is a great start. We’ve done a whole bunch of environmental studies but it’s not fully permitted yet,” Vice President of Enbridge Matthew Akman explained.

The Calgary headquartered energy giant is proposing to construct a wind farm on property just southeast of the “Opportunity City.”

The proposed 200 megawatts capacity would be enough to meet the needs of 100,000 homes.

“We’re targeting a potential, what we call final investment decision as early as next year so [we’ve got a] lot of work to do still,” Akman added.

The wind power project will be equal in size to one located near Assiniboia, which currently is the largest in the province.

Enbridge will develop and operate the facility with First Nations and Metis partners having the opportunity to acquire at least a 30 per cent equity interest.

Six Nations is a consortium of Cowessess First Nation, George Gordon First Nation, Kahkewistahaw First Nation, Métis Nation-Saskatchewan, Pasqua First Nation and White Bear First Nations.

Chief Matthew Peigan of Pasqua First Nation said he looks forward to the future for his community.

“I look forward to tomorrow. I look forward to when we cut that ribbon, when we pull that ribbon away and those turbines start going,” he said.

“I look forward to that day.”

The Government of Saskatchewan is offering a $100 million loan guarantee to a group of five First Nations and the Metis Society of Saskatchewan to help facilitate their participation.

The final construction cost has yet to be determined but the project could be operating in about three years.